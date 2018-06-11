Macheso revives career with Dzinosvitsa Kure

By Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

For the last two years Alick Macheso had not released an album and that was not without a reason. Macheso or Baba Sharo to some and Extrabasso to others was down but not out after his private life hogged the limelight with the fallout with his small house Tafadzwa Mapako.

The sungura man of song needed to heal and for him, two years was enough time to revive a battered reputation and bruised ego.

So when the Tafadzwa hullabaloo faded, Baba Sharo picked himself up with a forward looking album simply titled Dzinosvitsa Kure.

On Friday night, Baba Sharo delivered an unforgettable performance before a packed Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza as he launched his 11th album.

Apparently, Dzinosvitsa Kure coincided with his 50th birthday, a silver jubilee for the lead singer and 20th anniversary of his backing group — Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

It is true that maturity comes with age and time as Baba Sharo displayed a number of antics from his bag of tricks which kept people entertained for more than four hours. Other musicians who spiced up the event were Jah Prayzah, Leonard Zhakata, Sniper Storm and Tedious Muchapedza Matsito’s son.

Jah Prayzah sang the birthday song for Baba Sharo who had a huge crowd waiting for him. Some came from as far as Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa and the South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Cho Jaichel who took time to dance and watch one of the world best guitarists on stage.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Jaichel said music brings unity as it is a universal language that touches everyone.

“I’m a fan of Alick Macheso. His Sungura music is good and unites people. Zimbabwe has a lot of potential because of its people who are the first wonder, they’re loving and understanding,” he said.

A group of five music lovers who travelled all the way from Tete province in Mozambique led by Mathew Batoro expressed joy as they got an opportunity to see Baba Sharo live on stage.

“We’re happy to be part of this historic event in the music industry. We play Macheso’s music very much in Mozambique but we’d never seen him on stage.

“We took this opportunity to drive and have a glimpse of this great man who, by all standards, is an amazing guitarist. It has been value for money and we wish him a good life ahead,” said Batoro.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe congratulated Baba Sharo for a job well done. The Chronicle