Hooker robber jailed one year

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A 31 year old man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo has been jailed for one year after he had sex with a hooker only to return and steal from her house while she was away.

Trust Mpofu stole from Ms Debra Ncube after she took him to her house to render services he had paid her for.

Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile heard that Mpofu spent a night at Ms Ncube’s house and returned the following morning when Ms Ncube had gone out.

He is said to have spotted a stone under which Ms Ncube put her keys when they left the house early in the morning and returned to steal two comforters, a solar panel, two perfumes and $30.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft. Mr Ncube sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment.

Three months were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime within that period while one month was suspended on condition that he restitutes Ms Ncube $70.

Mpofu will serve an effective 9 months.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said Mpofu stole property worth $70 from Ms Ncube in March.

“The accused went to the complainant’s house as he was her client since she is a commercial sex worker. On March 2 at around 4.45 AM, the complainant left her house to Mahatshula and left her keys under a stone. During the time, the complainant was not there, the accused came and took the keys from the stone. He got into the house and stole property,” he said.

Mr Marime said none of the stolen property was recovered. The Chronicle