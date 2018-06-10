Priyanka Chopra sorry for Quantico Hindu plotline

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised after outrage over a plotline on her US TV series Quantico.

A recent episode of the spy thriller showed the main character, played by Ms Chopra, thwarting a plot hatched by Hindus ahead of a summit on Kashmir.

Many Indian fans were outraged by the show’s story and attacked her online.

Ms Chopra declared herself a “proud Indian” in a tweet and “extremely saddened” by any hurt caused by the show.

Fans reacted with fury online after the episode aired, with some declaring Ms Chopra “an insult to India” and the episode an attack on Hindus.

In a statement, ABC apologised for stepping into “a complex political issue” and defended Ms Chopra from the attacks online, clarifying she did not write, direct or cast the show, and nor does she have any input over plots.

Ms Chopra has faced anger from fans before.

She drew ire after she wore a dress that showed her legs in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

And her recent visits to Rohinyga refugees in Bangladesh also caused some anger online.

Ms Chopra had won plaudits for her international success after starting her career in Indian cinema.

She starred in more than 50 films there before moving to the US.

Aside from her television career she appeared in last year’s film Baywatch in which she played the villain.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle counts Ms Chopra among her friends, and she attended the recent royal wedding.

Quantico was cancelled last month before The Blood of Romeo aired, and only has eight episodes remaining in its third and final series. BBC News