Mapeza has last laugh

Don Makanyanga

Ngezi Platinum Stars …………….. 1

FC Platinum……………………………2

A dramatic comeback by FC Platinum saw the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions end Ngezi Platinum Stars 31-match home unbeaten run. It was Ngezi’s first defeat, at home, since August 13, 2016 when they went down 2-0 at the hands of How Mine FC.

Two late goals by Winston Mhango and second half substitute Never Tigere saw FC Platinum open a three-point lead at the top of the log table.

Mhango converted from the spot in the 89th minute after Gift Mbwete had been brought down by Frank Makarati, in a scoring position, forcing referee Norman Matemera to point to the spot.

Second-half substitute Never Tigere sealed the victory for the defending champions four minutes into added time from a well struck free-kick on the left flank. Donald Teguru had put the hosts upfront four minutes from the break after breaking loose on a counter-attack.

Teguru’s goal which seemed to have emanated from an offside position did not go down well with FC Platinum players and resulted in Matemera cautioning Mhokeli Dube and Mhango for protesting at second assistant referee Collen Muringayi.

Their argument was that Muringayi had failed to flag Teguru for offside.

Sensing the situation could go out of hand FC Platinum Mapeza had to go into the field to calm his players.

As far as the match is concerned: It was a case of two halves in which Ngezi Platinum Stars dominated the first half, while the visitors enjoyed the latter of the match.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderayi Ndiraya, who has made it known that he is gunning for the title, felt disappointed with result but said he was not throwing in the towel yet.

“It is a disappointing result for us, I thought we had done enough to collect three points but due to a case of loss of concentration we conceded a silly goal, from a silly penalty.

“We knew it was matter of time and now that we have put ourselves in this situation we have to take ourselves out of it. There are still 18 games to play and we are still in it,” said Ndiraya.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza sang the same tune with his counterpart Ndiraya stating that it was too early to talk about the championship.

“After conceding that first goal; I saw that players were dejected and I had to go into the pitch and tell them to calm down and be patient.

“It’s still too early to talk up about the championship. If you guys (media) want to decide who is going to win, it’s up to you but I know it’s game on for us.

“They are still 18 games to be played and they will be twist and turns in the title race,” said Mapeza.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum Stars : T. Munditi, K. Bulaji, L. Chakoroma, K. Murera, J. Nguluve, D. Teguru (68min) M Charamba) , G Murwira,W Mukanga,M Mushonga,F Makarati, T Chipunza

FC Platinum: P. Mhari, R. Muduviwa, W. Stima, E. Moyo, Gift Bello, W. Mhango, R. Chinyengetere, F. Madhananga, R. Kutsanzira (78 min, G. Mbweti), M. Dube (60min, N. Tigere), A. Sadiki The Sunday Mail