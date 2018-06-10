MaForty the future of comedy

Hard work, fresh jokes and a growing number of shows have set ace funny man MaForty on the road to being a household name.

Born Dumisani Ndlovu, the Mzilikazi-bred comedian sparkled during the second edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards winning the Best New Comer Award.

“I was nominated with artistes from different genres and I saw the competition was stiff but hard work and the support I always receive from my fans made me the best newcomer,” he said.

Since he breathes and lives comedy he gave a toast to other artistes.

“The award is not mine but I dedicate it to the spoken word (comedy) because at the end of the day the different issues that I always tackle in my performances are a true reflection of what happens in the society hence showing the importance of comedy,” said MaForty.

What’s next after scooping the award? MaForty revealed to B-Metro that he is continuing to carve his career into a national and international recognisable brand.

In October, the soft spoken wordsmith will be staging a one-man show in the city at a venue yet to be announced.

On 28 June, he is billed for a show with gospel comedian Nceku and hip-hop sensation T Wonder in Harare followed by another show in Gweru and Hwange.

Earlier on this year, Victoria Falls-based comedy pioneer Carl Joshua Ncube traded his comedian occupation to become a prophet as he foretold the growth of the local comedy scene which was to be spearheaded by 10 upcoming comic gems which he believes will take the trade to another level during the course of the year.

“Here are 10 new young comedians to watch this year, might get some names wrong but I hope they will do great works in various comedy initiatives. There is more out there but these 10 were on my mind,” he posted on his Facebook wall.

The 10 ‘chosen ones’ were picked countrywide with MaForty placed on position one among his colleagues.

The list included MaForty, Wencelacy Kadem Katuka, Tinaye Wayne, Skhanyiso that Guy, Mandla the Comedian, SP the One Liner, Louis Louizzy Napata-Chinyanga, Brian Mafuso, King Kandoro and Bothwell. So far, MaForty is the only one who has scooped an award this year. B-Metro