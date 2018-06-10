Kangwa scores a beauty

Zimbabwean players are generally not known for investing for life after football, let alone acquiring property at the peak of their careers or just buying a house for a roof over their heads.

Stories of players turning destitute when they stop cashing in their cheques are nothing new in Zimbabwe.

In extreme cases some players who used to roll in the dough during their playing careers are given paupers, burials.

Former Highlanders star player Bruce Kangwa is proving to be a different crop. Both on and off the field.

He recently made owning a house his biggest goal. Kangwa renovated a two roomed house into a spacious and luxurious eight roomed home for his family.

Kangwa is married to Whitney and the couple is blessed with a son, Jayden Andrew.

B Metro reveals that the former Masuku Primary and Nkulumane High School pupil, who turns out for Tanzanian club Azam, is now a proud owner of a house in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Cowdray Park.

“I initially bought it as a two-roomed house courtesy of my 2017 Afcon proceeds and my signing on fees at Azam. With assistance of my wife, I have developed it ( the house) to an eight roomed. Owning a house is everyone’s dream,” said Kangwa.

And when one is a prominent football player, turning out for a high profile foreign club, and more so that such a player is adored by thousands of fans across the country, then expectations are that such should own a modest house of their own.

Admittedly a number of local soccer players own houses either bought for them by football clubs as a way of enticing them, or managed to acquire their places of residence through signing on fees.

Teenage Hadebe, Honour Gombami, Gilbert Banda, Ronald Sibanda, Njabulo ‘Tshiki’ Ncube, Tendai Ngulube, Zephania Ngodzo, and his younger brother Joel are among the local stars who boast of their own houses.

For others they have to endure the unenviable life of a lodger, scenarios that usually do not befit their status as professional footballers.

Coming from a family of two boys, the ex Bosso star, who unfortunately lost both his parents in the teething stages of his football career, says it was hard to move from his family’s home in Tshabalala.

“I must admit it was a very hard decision. However, just like other people I saw the need to invest by having my own place. I did it for my family,” said the footie star.

While other celebrated Zimbabwean footballers that include Tendai Ndoro,Willard Katsande, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Khama Billiat who ply their trade in foreign lands boast of driving latest cars, Kangwa, a close friend to former Bosso holding midfielder, Hillary Madzivanyika, sees no need for now.

“I’m not in a hurry to drive. My time will come and I’m still busy thinking on another investment that I will make,” said the easy going pint sized footballer.

Asked about his family, Kangwa said his wife and children were in Canada.

“They usually visit me in Tanzania. They are currently in Canada and I love my family,” he said.

True to his love and commitment to his wife, Kangwa had to forgo an opportunity to play at the 2014 African Nations Championships in South Africa just to tie the knot.

The fast-paced ex Highlanders player impressed then national team coach Ian Gorowa and had a chance of making the squad that headed down south.

By forfeiting the Chan trip, Kangwa also gave up a chance to be spotted by numerous foreign scouts who were after raw talent at the tournament.

The energetic Kangwa, who walked down the aisle with his childhood sweetheart in 2014, has a three year running contract with Azam, a club that recently signed lanky Zimbabwean forward Donald Ngoma. B-Metro