Zimparks nabs two cyanide smugglers

By Itai Mazire

Two serial cyanide smugglers and a habitual poacher were nabbed last week by a crack-unit of game rangers from Zimparks aided by members of the police force.

Through intelligence, the crack-unit first apprehended one of the country’s most wanted poachers followed by the cyanide smugglers within a period of two days.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development.

“We raided them at Guruve Hotel in Mashonaland Central province, Daniel Chidawo and Meadow Kamuchenje (ages not given) were found in possession of 7kg of cyanide poison,” he said.

“Jabulani Ndengeza (age not given) was arrested early this year after being found in possession of 20kg of ivory,” he said. The Herald