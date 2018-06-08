Zhuwawu rallies CAPS United

By Tadious Manyepo

Caps United’s top marksman John Zhuwawu has urged his teammates to put behind their demoralising 1-2 defeat to Mutare City last week and focus on another tricky tie against Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Makepekepe missed a huge chance to cut the gap between them and log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars when they lost to the Manicaland side.

And Zhuwawu, who has netted seven times in 15 starts for his club, reckons his colleagues should stay focused.

“We are a team with some passion. We have the hunger to succeed. We have that zeal, but it’s unfortunate that we have been misfiring of late,’’ he said.

“We lost concentration in crucial stages of the match and ended up losing to Mutare City when we were all looking forward to collecting maximum points.

“Not that Mutare City are not a good side, but we were playing at home and we were supposed to play our normal game.

“But that is now all water under the bridge. We should focus on the match against Bulawayo City on Saturday.

“We should know that Bulawayo City are a very good side with good players. They play good football and they are offensively dangerous.

“They can beat us if we are not careful.’’

He said CAPS United should be in a relaxed mood.

“I am just urging my teammates to play their normal game and avoid mistakes. Football is a game associated with a lot of mistakes, but we should be cautious and try to focus on the business of the day.

“We are still in the first half of the season and there is still a lot to play for. It is at this stage of the race that teams like ours should start picking points. So, we are looking at beating Bulawayo City on Saturday.

“They are a good club, but I think we want this one more than them,” he said.

Makepekepe have lost three times at the giant stadium this season.

“We should avoid these defeats at home. We must always gun for the maximum points whenever we play at home.

“We have already lost a couple of games at the National Sports Stadium and we know Bulawayo City can also add to our misery.

“We should not allow that to happen. We are looking forward to the match against Bulawayo City in a positive way,” he said.

The Green Machine could receive timely boosts if Joel “Josta” Ngodzo and captain Stephen Makatuka pass late fitness tests.

The duo returned to full training last week after some injury setbacks. The Herald