Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61

US celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room, aged 61, of a suspected suicide, CNN reports.

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France, working on a shoot for his series, Parts Unknown, on CNN.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the cable network said in a statement on Friday.

Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author. BBC