Sharon Manyika back with new album

By Vongai Mbara

Sensational gospel diva Sharon Manyika has emerged with exciting new music ahead of her upcoming album which will be released this year.

Manyika, who has been working behind some of the biggest gospel concerts in and outside the country, recently dropped her single titled “Good to Me”.

“My latest single is called ‘Good to Me’ and it features Courtney Antipas. The beat was funky and current so I thought it would be nice to do a gospel R ‘n’B track since in the past I was known for doing that,” said Manyika.

The high quality video which has received positive reviews from fans was shot in Harare and it was produced by talented producer Andy Cutta.

“He is such a brilliant videographer and director. He is very creative, he got my idea and exceeded my expectations. He definitely delivered and I will work with him again,” said Manyika.

“Good to Me” was produced by a UK-based production company called Level 8 Productions.

“Nashe from Level 8 Productions sent my husband and I several tracks that he had done already and we chose a few. I took two and with one I wrote ‘Good to me’. I also wrote another song titled ‘Never’ and my sister Ano Joy, an upcoming gospel artiste also added her verse to that track. It has a Jamaican dancehall feel and it should be out end of this month,” said Manyika.

Manyika, who is mother to a four-year-old daughter is expecting her second child and promised to recording music after giving birth.

“We are a expecting and I am close to my due date. As soon as my baby is here we will do the video for ‘Never’ so I am pretty excited about that,” she said.

Manyika will be releasing her new album titled “Where I Belong” in August. The Herald