Sergio Ramos hits back

Sergio Ramos says Mohamed Salah could have played on in Liverpool’s Champions League soccer final defeat if he’d had an injection in his injured arm.

Real Madrid defender Ramos said Salah instigated the tussle between the players which led to the Egyptian forward leaving the game in tears during the first-half.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius also collided with Ramos and has subsequently been adjudged to have suffered concussion in the 3-1 defeat.

Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba launched a €1bn (£873m) lawsuit against Ramos, amid fears Salah may be unable to represent his national side in the 2018 World Cup.

“Bloody hell, they have given this Salah thing a lot of attention. I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified,” Ramos told AS.

“I remember the play well: he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After that the goalkeeper said I dazed him with a clash. — Sky Sports