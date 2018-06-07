Mai Mwamuka: A gospel artiste on a mission

By Bongani Ndlovu

“It only can be God’s will and fulfilment of His prophecy that I should minister His word through singing at the age of 51,” were the words of gospel musician Mai Mwamuka after she won a Roil Bulawayo Arts Award (RBAA) as the Outstanding Gospel Act recently.

The devoted Zaoga Music Ministry Director for Bulawayo and Plumtree who launched her debut album Highly Lifted Up earlier this year has been a revelation ever since she stepped into the gospel scene.

With a powerful voice that is complemented with heart soothing gospel lyrics, Mai Mwamuka said the award – her first – showed that heeding her call to take up gospel music was a God-given prophecy.

“God used this (award) to open more doors for me. In the music industry, people take you seriously when they hear you’re an award winner,” said Mai Mwamuka.

“This will also give me more platforms to preach the word of God through music. Although I’m 51, God’s time is the right time.”

For a woman whose debut album was released when she was 51, Mai Mwamuka said she was nervous and not sure she would win the gong.

“I wasn’t sure whether I’ll win or not but when I did, I was excited. Bearing in mind that I released my first album at the ripe age of 51 and realising that there are people out there that appreciate what I’m doing was a major boost for me,” she said.

Her desire now is to go around the country and evangelise the word of God through her music.

“I’m praying that before year end, we have an event in Masvingo, Mutare, Harare, Bindura and the like so that we praise the Lord together with people. At the same time, I’m seeking to push the album whose songs have a purpose.” The Chronicle