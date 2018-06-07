ShowbizNews

Dr Malinga welcomes baby boy with a song

There is joy (and probably a whole lot of crying) over in the Malinga house this week‚ after Dr Malinga and his wife welcomed a baby boy. A proud Malinga took to Instagram on Monday to introduce the world to Linga Malinga‚ the couple’s third child.

Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that if it was a boy he would name him Lingas‚ and if it was a girl his wife would do the naming.

He also said he was excited to be a dad again.

“I’m excited and confident. I mean‚ he’s my third so I know a little bit more. More importantly‚ I love my kids and their mother and this one will be surrounded by love.”

And it did not take long for the kick master to create a song about his son.

In a video recorded from a hospital room at Louis Pasteur Medical Centre in Pretoria‚ Dr Malinga sang a gospel song that fans are begging him to drop. – SundayWorld

