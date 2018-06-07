Denver eyes DeMbare return

By Tadious Manyepo and Eddie Chikamhi

Unsettled midfielder Denver Mukamba — who is on loan at CAPS United — could be angling for a return to his roots at Dynamos after he was on Tuesday spotted at the Glamour Boys training session.

The troubled midfielder is Absent Without Official leave (AWOL) at Makepekepe who appear set to dump him when the transfer window opens.

Mukamba is on a one-year loan deal at the Green Machine from Dynamos after the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year fell out with DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa during the off-season.

Mutasa is currently away with the Warriors at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa where he is one of the assistant coaches for the national team.

However, sources said the return of Dynamos manager Richard Chihoro into the club’s technical set-up could open a window for Mukamba to return to the club again.

Chihoro, a firm admirer of the midfielder, tried in vain to convince Mutasa to pardon the player prior to the commencement of the season.

This time around Chihoro, though, has more influence than in the past and could be laying the stage for Mukamba’s eventual return to the club.

Mukamba went AWOL at CAPS United last week.

Matters have been compounded even further by revelations from the player’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, that he was also in the dark about his client’s whereabouts.

CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima hinted this week they could be forced to release the wayward player during the mid-season transfer period and fill the slot with someone else.

“I only read about his (Mukamba) AWOL at CAPS United in The Herald. What we only know at the moment is that Denver is on a one-year loan with CAPS United,” said Chihoro.

“If he is willing to re-join Dynamos then that will depend with the head coach and the executive. At the moment, that is only what I can say.’’

Chihoro yesterday said the club’s supporters should give assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe the support he needs when he leads the side for the second time on the away trip to Vengere this Sunday.

“Bad spells do happen in football and I believe we are currently experiencing one of them. But as a team we should not lose focus because of that.

“I can tell you the boys are very keen to turn things around.

I think the game we lost at Triangle was not a true reflection of our performance. Of course, they deserved the win because they got the goals but we had our fair share of chances.

“Anyway, that is now behind us. We are looking forward to the next assignment against Mutare City. This is a game we are targeting to win.

“I pray to our supporters to continue rallying behind both the technical team and the players. If ever there was a time the team needed them the most it is now.

“The boys are working twice as hard and I am sure things will get back to normal soon. Once we start winning, we will not look back,” said Chihoro.

Dynamos yesterday received first choice goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga who has returned to training after recovering from a knock that had kept him out for the last three weeks.

The Glamour Boys are back in the relegation mix with only two rounds of play remaining before the mid-season Premiership break.

DeMbare trail joint log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum by a massive 24 points.

Fixtures

Saturday: Nichrut v Triangle United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga), CAPS United v Bulawayo City (NSS), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab).

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Dynamos (Vengere), Shabanie Mine v Black Rhinos (Maglas), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Yadah v Chapungu (NSS). The Herald