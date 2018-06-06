Propaganda won’t affect Chamisa, says Carter

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

MDC senator Michael Carter has said he is optimistic that MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa will rise above all the negative machinations by his opponents.

Carter said the current onslaught by the Zanu PF propaganda machinery against Chamisa were not only a clear sign of desperation but will as a matter of fact have less effect on the election voting patterns.

“When you look at the exaggeration Zanu PF and its mouthpieces use I don’t think they are very serious because they are opening people’s mind to the alternative,” Carter told Southern News.

“That there is an alternative reality that people can vote for. I don’t really think that those exaggerations do have any impact on the voting trends as people are not that gullible. I really don’t think the exaggerations have any effect,” he said.

The MDC senator said the Alliance did not only have a chance to sweep seats in the second largest city but to win the entire election.

“I can feel the electricity, I can feel the energy, I am sure we are going to retain Bulawayo.

“There are huge changes that we have witnessed historically, Robert Mugabe is not here and Morgan Tsvangirai is not here, the whole pendulum has changed and Chamisa is talking to the right people and that’s where the voter lies, so that we win this election,” he said while also heaping praise on Chamisa.

“I think Chamisa is doing the right thing. He is opening their minds and is being among them. He knows that the secret to win lies in talking and connecting with the people.” Daily News