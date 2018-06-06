‘Governor Machaya seized 1 000 stands’

By Tarisai Machakaire

Former Midlands provincial governor Jason Machaya’s $70 000 criminal abuse of office case is set for trial on July 19 at the Anti-Corruption Courts established at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Machaya, 65, appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba yesterday.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that between 2011 and 2017 Machaya was the governor and resident minister of Midlands Province and in that capacity he used his official powers to acquire 1 000 residential stands that were available in Mapfungautsi, Gokwe.

This was a third of the 3 000 stands available.

The court heard that the area was under Gokwe Town Council Adminstration and Machaya’s conduct is alleged to have been contrary to government policy which authorises the Local Government ministry to acquire only 10 percent of residential stands.

It was alleged that due to Machaya’s conduct, Gokwe Town Council lost revenue in respect of 700 stands.

Machaya reportedly further imposed a land developer known as Striations World Marketing Property Developers to service and sell stands without following proper tender procedures.

According to State papers, in 2013, Machaya made verbal demands to Gokwe Town Council to release 1 000 stands as opposed to written requests made by Local Government ministry.

The State is also in possession of documentary proof which will be produced during trial. Daily News