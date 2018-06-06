Bar ladies collapse after eating ‘mbanje cake’

Two Hwange bar ladies were hospitalised after they unknowingly took a muffin cake that had reportedly been laced with mbanje, a magistrate’s court has heard.

Terence Kuzai Machina, 26, and Tendai Terrence Mafara, 27, both of Hwange, appeared before Hwange magistrate Rosemary Dube facing two counts of assault.

It is the State’s case that May 25, Machina baked muffin cakes at his place of residence and laced them with dagga.

He then teamed up with Mafara and later on during the day they proceeded to Hwange Cricket Club.

The complainant — Memory Sibanda — a female adult is employed as a bar lady.

On the day she was on duty when she was approached by Mafara who then offered the muffin cakes to her without disclosing to her that the said cakes were laced with dagga. Daily News