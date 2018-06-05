Mukamba goes AWOL again

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United could be forced to part with AWOL (absent without official leave) Denver Mukamba this mid-season transfer window.

The 25-year-old on-loan star midfielder was accommodated at the Green Machine after a nasty fallout with Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa in the off-season.

Mukamba did not report for the team’s training sessions last week and the club tried in vain to get in touch with him.

That he doesn’t have a mobile phone has not helped matters either.

Mukamba was not even part of his teammates who went to pay condolences to coach Lloyd Chitembwe following the passing on of the gaffer’s mother last week.

CAPS United chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima confirmed Mukamba was AWOL.

“I can confirm that Denver (Mukamba) is AWOL. The club is in the dark pertaining to his whereabouts. It’s quite unfortunate that an employee just decides to stay away from work.

“As a professional football club we expect every player to report for duty as per their contracts.

“We expect Denver to come to work just like any other player.

“We don’t know why he is not reporting for duty like what all other players are doing.

“We will sit down and see how best can we deal with the situation, but we are not happy as a club.

“We are not used to seeing that at CAPS United,” Chitima said.

Mukamba was shown the exit at Dynamos early this year by Mutasa, but he has a further one year on his contract with DeMbare. Mukamba appeared to be born-again under Chitembwe as he religiously toed the gaffer’s strict lines.

Chitima hinted that the player’s stay with the Green Machine might not last the one-year distance.

Mukamba missed the team’s last two matches against Yadah and Mutare City.

Makepekepe are seventh on the log with 23 points, 15 behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

They are looking at adding depth in their squad in the mid-season transfer window period with Method Mwanjali and Abbas Amidu looking set to be registered.

Captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, whose right hand was amputated from the wrist following an accident in March, could also be drafted back into the squad. The Herald