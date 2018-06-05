Kanu Believe It: Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu has £8,250 stolen from suitcase at Russia airport

LONDON. — Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu had £8 250 in cash stolen from his suitcase in Moscow after he arrived from London.

Russian police said it was taken by two loaders at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Kanu (41) reported the money missing when he reached Kaliningrad, where he was playing in a World Cup curtain raiser game organised by FIFA.

Lt-Col Irina Volk, spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry, said the loaders were dealing with the baggage from a London to Moscow flight. Kanu, travelling on a British passport, had appealed for help to police in Kaliningrad.

Volk said: “The stolen cash was removed (by the loaders) and will soon be returned to the owner.”

A Russian source reported: “The World Cup has not even begun yet, but world soccer celebrities already require the help of Russian police.” — The Sun