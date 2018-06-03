Mapeza shines in front of Ndiraya

By Mukudzei Chingwere



FC Platinum. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Shabanie Mine. . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Defending Champions FC Platinum turned on the power to register an impressive victory over crosstown rivals Shabanie Mine at Mandava yesterday.

Goals from former Highlanders captain Rahman Kutsanzira, Mkokheli Dube, star midfielder Farai Madhanhanga and Ali Sadiki ensured they are now on the same number of points as leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Madamburo have a chance to retain their three point advantage at the summit if they manage to win their game against Bulawayo Chiefs this afternoon.

Tonderayi Ndiraya’s men might have already presented credentials that they are the biggest threat to wrestle the title from the Zvishavane miners this year, but it was FC Platinum’s day in the sun at Mandava.

Pure Platinum Play turned on the style in front of Ndiraya, who watched the game from the stands.

Whatever the result this afternoon from Bulawayo, the stage has been set for a fiery encounter when the two clubs play at the Baobab in week 16.

FC Platinum will be stimulated after an emphatic victory that saw them take the bragging rights in the mining town against their nemesis.

This derby has proved to be arguably the country’s liveliest and yesterday, the claim was vindicated when supporters, predominantly those behind Shabanie’s cause, thronged and almost filled up Mandava.

But the continued existence of the derby seems to be under pressure because of FC Platinum’s heavy investment in their project and Shabanie Mine’s stagnation.

Norman Mapeza was happy at the final whistle that his club had collected maximum points against an uncharacteristically woeful Shabanie.

“The most important thing is to collect maximum points. That we have won by a big margin is actually a bonus.

“If we had applied ourselves more, maybe we could have scored more goals.

“Now we focus on the next challenge but for us, we will not change the way we play,” said Mapeza.

The host started brightly and were rewarded for their nerves when Kutsanzira gave them the lead with a well taken goal after just nine minutes of action.

Earlier on, Shabanie were refusing to be cowed into submission and Tinashe Chigede was just unfortunate when his free-kick crashed against the woodwork.

Veteran striker Dube ensured they went to breather with a comfortable lead when he capitalised on a goal mouth melee, scoring a minute before halftime.

Three minutes after the breather, star midfield enforcer Madhanhanga killed the game as a contest with a low shot that Biggie Temera failed to repel for Shabanie.

Sadiki completed the rout of their rivals with a goal in added time to complete the Chinda Boys misery.

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi highlighted the difference in personnel for their defeat.

“We played against a more experienced side with better players who have played at the highest level.

“Though we have lost, we did not play that badly, we actually played well but failed to convert our chances and they were also clinical and took their chances,” said Chiragwi.

Teams :

FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Muduviwa, G Bello, W Stima, E Moyo, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere (N Tigere 70’), F Madhanhanga, R Kutsanzira (G Mbweti 77’), M Dube (A Eonde 83’), A Sadiki

Shabanie Mine: B Temera, A Maliselo, W Kahuni, D Taderera, T Chigede, J Nyabinde, E Kawayuja (K Dhlamini 55’), C Rusere (T Ajana 70’), D Temwanjira, T Makuwe (R Kawondera 55’), T Mupumha. The Sunday Mail