Kwese TV creates 2 500 jobs

Kwese TV, a unit of Econet Media, has created 2 500 jobs in Zimbabwe since it was launched in October last year.

The satellite and broadcasting TV network, which is currently offering flexible packages for one-day, three-day and one-week viewing, has since formed a tie-up with national broadcaster, ZBC, for the Russia 2018 World Cup matches.

Addressing a media briefing in the capital last week, Kwese TV country head Ms Dorothy Zimuto said the company is leveraging on the hype surrounding the world cup to introduce innovative services.

“We are proud to announce that having recently acquired licences for content distribution, webcasting and video on demand from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe last month, we will be bringing the best world cup experience ever in Zimbabwe,” she said.

“Since the launch of the Kwese brand in Zimbabwe in October 2017, employment has been created for more than 2 500 technites and this number is growing and 30 percent of these technites are females. Kwese has also created employment for 6000 brand ambassadors, of which 50 percent of those are female as well.

“The downstream and upstream benefits in various industries has been unprecedented, transforming positively the quality of life for Zimbabweans by Zimbabweans.” The Sunday Mail