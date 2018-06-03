Hold on, I am not a novice

He doesn’t look convincing, neither does he inspire confidence when he goes about his drills but Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe has a big response to his doubters.

Chigowe takes charge of DeMbare against Triangle on an interim basis this afternoon following the sacking of Biggie Zuze during the week.

The 54-year-old will hold fort in the absence of Lloyd Mutasa who bounced back at the confused and faded giants but is unavailable today as he is away on Cosafa Cup duty in Polokwane, South Africa.

Last week’s events plunged DeMbare into further quagmire and left many of its supporters doubting the sanity of the club’s executive.

But Chigowe, whose capabilities to handle DeMbare in these circumstances have been doubted by the majority of the club’s mythical seven million souls, has a word for those doubting Thomasses.

“I am not a rookie in football,” said Chigowe.

“It’s not like I am coaching with a vending license, I have a CAF A license and I have gone through the coaching mill,” Chigowe fired back just before Dynamos left for Triangle yesterday afternoon.“Football is the same, as long as the boys apply what we tell them at the training ground, then I don’t see any reason to panic.

“We will give it our best because we have to come out with a positive result in Triangle,” said the former BAT Ramblers centre back.

This is the second time in over two decades that Chigowe has been thrust into the position of caretaker coach at Dynamos.

“It’s not like this is my first time to take charge of Dynamos at this level. Remember I was caretaker coach in 1992 after the sacking of Bob Lines and brought in players like Pasuwa (Kallisto), Simon Chuma, Mugove Munyorovi and Chamu Musanhu into the first team.

“I was also at Rufaro Rovers in 1996 with Lindile Dube.

“I was the founding coach of Douglas Warriors and also played a part at Zim Leopards, a team that later transformed into Fire Batteries.

“So I laugh at people who portray me as a novice in this game. Those who know football history can tell you I am not a rookie,” boasted the 54-year-old Dynamos juniors coach.

“I am a legend when it comes to producing players who went on to play at the highest level in Zimbabwean football.

“The likes of Obey Murefu, Chamu Musanhu, Tichaona Diya, Ernest Masango and Hope Chihota are some of the players who passed through my hands at Dynamos juniors.

“Over the years, we have continued to churn out players through our junior structures at DeMbare,” bragged Chigowe.

DeMbare left for Triangle without the injured duo of Obey Mwerahari and striker Kuda Kumwala.

Despite the merry go round and chaotic happenings at the club, popular team manager Richard “Nyoka” Chihoro claims everything is okay at the now less glamorous Dynamos.

“Everything is normal in our camp, the boys are actually fired up. They want those three points because they realize we are in a precarious position on the log.

“We have spoken to the boys and I am confident they are geared for the test in Gibbo,” Chihoro told The Sunday Mail Sport.

Dynamos have never lost to Triangle in the league since the Sugar Boys’ promotion in 2013. The Sunday Mail