Dzvukamanja, the super meat

They call him “Nyama” at fire-blazing Ngezi Platinum Stars because his goals bring meat onto the table for his teammates’ families.

The 24-year-old Terrence Dzvukamanja is the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s top scorer with eight goals and he is a wanted man in the region.

Former South African champions Bidvest Wits have already sent in a scout to watch Dzvukamanja while a couple of teams from Tanzania and Zambia are reported to be tracking the Chegutu-born striker.

The Ngezi Platinum star player is part of the 20-men Warriors Cosafa Cup squad that begins duty at the quarter-final stage today and the slim built player intends to use the annual tourney to enhance his curriculum vitae.

“It’s good to hear that some foreign teams are hunting for my signature, it shows that we are doing something right at Ngezi Platinum Stars,” the shy forward told The Sunday Mail Sport at Walter Magaya’s Yadah Complex last week.

“I hope all this speculation comes to fruition, I guess every local player’s dream is to earn a foreign contract.”

Tonderai Ndiraya’s Ngezi Platinum Stars are unbeaten in the 2018 Castle Lager PSL race and stretched their run to 14 games after smashing Harare City 3-1 at the Baobab last weekend.

Dzvukamanja scored his eighth goal of the season in a high tempo first half of that exciting duel.

“At Ngezi we emphasize more on hard work, the coaches push us to go the extra mile. It’s good I have started the 2018 PSL season on a high but to keep the goals coming is key for my personal target and the team as well,” says Dzvukamanja.

“I see this Cosafa Cup as an opportunity for me to enhance my pedigree. My club coach Ndiraya always tell me to keep my cool. He talks about composure in the box and I would want to try it if I am given a chance at the tournament.”

Ndiraya has challenged Dzvukamanja to break the 20-goal barrier at the end of the season.

The last player to score 20-plus goals in the local Premiership was Norman Maroto who banged 22 goals for Gunners in 2010.

“Coach Tonde (Ndiraya) demands more from his players, he wants me to try and score 20-plus goals this season.

“Being part of the Cosafa squad will help me sharpen my skills because one can only learn more in the company of stars like Khama (Billiat), Evans Rusike and Abbas Amidu.

“But I must say I have no pressure at all. Yes, a lot is expected of me especially at my club but I will just go about the business in a normal way,” Dzvukamanja said.Dzvukamanja was born in Chegutu and passed through the Ngezi junior teams before graduating into the senior squad when Ngezi Platinum Stars played in Division One three seasons ago.

He was part of the 2017 Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year alongside teammates Tichaona Mabvura and Qadr Amini. The Sunday Mail