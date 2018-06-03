‘Crying’ doctor suspended’

By Helen Kadirire

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) has suspended the “crying” doctor Patrick Mugoni after complaints by the association’s members over his conduct.

Mugoni, on May 31, attended and addressed a Zanu PF rally in Gweru as secretary-general of ZHDA in violation of their constitution. His claim to fame came after he failed to finish his address as he broke down thanking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his vice Constantino Chiwenga for resolving the doctors’ strike that occurred in April.

“…Furthermore you used the name of the association without prior permission from the members and or executive. This is tantamount to bringing the name of the association to disrepute and is a violation of the medical council regulations which state that you cannot be part of any political movement during your internship.

ZHDA does not associate with any political party but you may do so as an individual member of ZHDA. In light of these allegations we as members have effectively suspended you from the position of secretary-general with immediate effect,” ZHDA said.

They argued that the recommendation to suspend Mugoni came after consultations with the former ZHDA NEC, the current NEC and its members across the country.

ZHDA further warned Mugoni that partaking in any association activities while on suspension would attract legal implications, however, if he wanted to challenge the suspension he could or even resign as per his choice. Daily News