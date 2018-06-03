Chawapiwa’s talent rocks Mzansi

With two South African football giants keeping a close eye on him, Zimbabwe international winger Talent Chawapiwa thinks the Cosafa Cup tournament could once again be the stage to showcase his talent.

The 25-year-old star dazzled during last year’s Cosafa Cup tournament, scoring and providing an assist in the final against Zambia as Zimbabwe clinched a 3-1 victory and a record fifth title.

That performance earned him a move to South African ABSA Premiership side Baroka FC who splashed over $100 000 to snatch the Mufakose-bred star from local side FC Platinum.

Chawapiwa returns to the Cosafa stage this afternoon hoping to put up another star show amid reports that South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are closing in on the former Harare City and ZPC Kariba player.

“It was the Cosafa Cup that earned me a job in South Africa, so to me it’s a tournament that I treasure a lot,” Chawapiwa told The Sunday Mail Sport just before the Warriors departed for Polokwane last Thursday.

Chawapiwa’s debut ABSA Premiership season has received rave reviews after the Zimbabwean featured 25 times for Baroka FC, who ended up finishing 14th despite putting on a decent fight in the first half of the term.

Former Zimbabwe national team and Kaizer Chiefs winger Rabson “Sarafina” Muchichwa thinks Chawapiwa could be a perfect fit for Amakhosi.

“I think he could be a great fit there (Chiefs),” Muchichwa told the Citizen of South Africa.

“If you look at the way football is played in Zimbabwe and in South Africa, it’s almost similar.

“Plus, he (Chawapiwa) has spent time at Baroka FC, so he has a better understanding of South Africa and the football,” Muchichwa said during the week.

Baroka FC are already preparing for life after Chawapiwa as Bakgaga have added 26-year-old Ivorian striker Armand Gnanduillet to their squad.

According to Goal.com, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have already contacted Chawapiwa’s agent Mike Ngobeni.

Sundowns are planning to replace another Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat whose contract with Masandawana has expired.

“They (Chiefs and Sundowns) are both interested in the player. He is still contracted to Baroka, but Khurishi Mphahlele (Baroka chairman) is open to selling if a right offer comes along,” Goal.com quoted a source last weekend.

The speculation is motivating Chawapiwa ahead of Zimbabwe’s Cosafa Cup quarter-final match today.

“I am happy with my first season, I played almost all the league games. The owner of the team is happy with my contribution, my teammates are also happy.

“I am aware of the rumours regarding my future, for now those are rumours but I also hope something big can happen in June. For now I want to concentrate on the Cosafa Cup.

“We do not have any reason to defend this Cosafa title because we have a solid team,” Chawapiwa said.

The flying winger is set to start for the Warriors in a potentially deadly Warriors frontline that could also feature Billiat and Evans Rusike.

So lethal has been Chawapiwa that his Baroka FC teammates call him “Mo Salah” after Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah who spurred English giants Liverpool to the 2018 EUFA Cup final.

“My teammates say I look like Salah, the hairstyle, the left foot. It’s crazy isn’t it,” revealed Chawapiwa with a giggle. The Sunday Mail