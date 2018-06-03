Bosso win, Harrison fumes

By Langton Nyakwenda

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

In the end, it was party time for a 10-men Highlanders squad after the Bulawayo giants handed Harare City their second defeat in as many weeks at Rufaro yesterday.

Enterprising midfielder Godfrey Makaruse scored for Bosso after only seven minutes. Wilfred Muvirimi responded for City 14 minutes later but the exciting Nigel Makumbe had the final say when he blasted home from close range in the second half after benefiting from a Tendai Samanja howler.

Such was the significance of the Bosso victory, which took them to 29 points and nine behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, that Coach Madinda Ndlovu forgot to attend the post-match interview and will now face a fine from the Premier Soccer League.

The other blemish to Bosso’s win was the sending off of jittery right back Andrew Mbeba who got his marching orders from Norman Matemera a few seconds after the restart following a nasty lunge on Malvin Gaki.

While Ndlovu celebrated with his players in the changing room, Harare City coach Mark Harrison was fuming against his captain Samanja whose mistake gifted Bosso the winner in the 61st minute.

The dreadlocked Samanja hesitated to clear, before taking a touch that gave away the ball to Makumbe who fired past Ryan Harrison in goals for Harare City.

“We didn’t deserve to lose this game, we lost to ourselves. We have been giving away soft goals in recent weeks. Look what Samanja did, you can’t expect that from a captain,” fumed Harrison.

“This was ridiculous, next week we have another tough away fixture in Kariba so we have to work it out.”

Samanja had a chance to equalize for City and make amends in the 80th minute but his snap shot grazed the cross bar with Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda a beaten man.

In fact, Bosso had Sibanda to thank as the former Warriors goalie pulled off some fine saves in the last 10 minutes of the game. He tipped over substitute Jerry Chipangura’s clever chip in the 90th minute before he punched back into play a venomous shot by another Harare City substitute, Martin Vengesayi two minutes later.

Vengesayi replaced crowd favourite Tatenda Tumba at half time and Harrison defended his decision to pull out the otherwise industrious former Chemhanza High student.

“Tumba was poor in the first half and he was the first one to admit it,” explained Harrison.

The Sunshine Boys remain fifth with 24 points after 15 rounds of action and play ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga next Saturday.

For Bosso, yesterday’s victory was their second in six matches and coach Ndlovu came into the match under immense pressure.

Highlanders host Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields in the next encounter.

Teams

Harare City: R. Harrison, M. Diro-Nyenye, R. Uchena, H. Chapusha, B. Chayambuka, T. Samanja, M. Muchenje, T. Tumba (M. Vengesayi 46), M. Gaki, P. Kabwe (D. Chimwemwe 67), W. Muvirimi (J. Chipangura 72)

Highlanders: A Sibanda, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, C. Siamalonga, M. Phiri, A. Silla, B. Banda, N. Sianchali, B. Musaka (B. Ncube 50, V. Moyo 62), N. Makumbe, G. Makaruse (B. Jaravaza 77) The Sunday Mail