Bleak week for the green family

It was a black week for the Caps United family.Head coach Lloyd Chitembwe lost his mother on Monday, his assistant Fungai “Tostao” Kwashi’s grandmother passed away the following day while star midfielder Denver Mukamba missed the week’s training attending to a pressing family issue.

Caps United technical director Nelson Matongorere took charge of the week’s training and the burly coach will be in charge of Makepekepe when they host bottom placed Mutare City Rovers at the National Sports this afternoon.

Mukamba has been ruled out of this afternoon assignment.Makepekepe, who are 15 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, have been seeking some divine intervention in recent weeks.

The club had a prayer sermon conducted by a Christ Embassy pastor at the National Sports Stadium’s B Arena after last Friday’s training session. “It was a black week for the Caps United family and our thoughts are with the head coach (Chitembwe) and also our assistant Tossy (Kwashi).

“We are really touched by those developments, you see the players have become so close to their coaches and they were really affected,” Matongorere told The Sunday Mail. Chitembwe could however make a last minute appearance on the bench, according to Matongorere.

“Lloyd (Chitembwe) can be on the bench on Sunday (today), that is if he doesn’t have any family commitments. He is someone who is coming off from a huge blow,” said Matongorere.

After picking up two consecutive wins against ZPC Kariba and Yadah Stars, there is a feeling at Caps United that they might have finally struck the right chord.

Makepekepe have now amassed 23 points in 14 matches while their opponents Mutare City, who fired coach Joseph Takaringofa during the week, have a paltry eight.Goalkeepers’ coach Ndega Matsika will be in charge of Gusha Bhora as the club’s executive negotiate with Rodwell Dhlakama who is set to leave airforce side Chapungu.

“We have to soldier on, in these circumstances you need mental strength. The game against Mutare City is a tough one because they are desperate for points.

“Normally, players are motivated when they have a new coach. So we are wary of Mutare City,” said Matongorere.

There are no changes to the Caps United back four that comprises of Valentine Musarurwa, Godwin Goriyati, Justin Jangano and Carlton Munzabwa.

Dominic Mukandi and Kudzai Nyamupfukudza should twin at defensive linkman with the in-form midfielder Peter “Rio” Moyo playing the attacking role.

Simba Nhivi, John Zhuwawo and Milton Ncube, who was recently converted into a centre striker, complete Caps United’s forward line.

“We have a clean medical bill save for Steven Makatuka who has been out for some time now. As for Denver (Mukamba), well, he had family problems and we excused him for the week,” said Matongorere. The Sunday Mail