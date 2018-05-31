Willis Wataffi re-growing locks

By Langalakhe Mabena

Former Africa Revenge front man Willis Wataffi says he is in the process of re-growing his signature dreadlocks which he cut off in January as a way of mourning his brother and parents.

After death claimed both his parents last year, another tragic incident followed as Wataffi lost the only person he was left with in his life, his brother Marshall.

His new hairstyle of a funky fade hair cut which The Chronicle spotted at the recently held prestigious Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) was a sign that the Afro-fusion artiste was planning to grow his hair and plant back his 20-year-old dreadlocks.

The artiste, who returned to Harare on Sunday, in an interview, revealed that he had since healed from mourning the death of his brother and parents. As such, he is now re-growing his locks as he feels he has respected the dead and followed the proceedings of his culture.

“I’m from a royal family in Mashayamombe, therefore if we lose our loved ones we mourn them. In my case, after the death of my brother in January, I removed my dreadlocks as a way of mourning him.

“I’ll mourn him in spirit forever, but I’m done with the requirements of our traditional ritual. I’m now in the process of re-growing my dreadlocks,” said Wataffi.

Meanwhile, Wataffi praised the organising committee of the RoilBAAs saying they had followed international standards and were undoubtedly the best awards event that the whole of Zimbabwe has ever seen. The Chronicle