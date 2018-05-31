Mahachi for Pirates, Chideu offloaded

Zimbabwe international midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has sealed a big move to South African Premiership football giants Orlando Pirates. Mahachi completed the move, which has been in the pipeline for some time with his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns and the Buccaneers, since last September.

Yesterday, Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen confirmed the deal when he told the South African media that the Warriors winger was leaving the club.

However, the coach also did not have good news for fellow Zimbabwean striker Thomas Chideu, who is also leaving the Durban side having been released from his contract.

“Thomas Chideu has been released and Kuda Mahachi is leaving to Orlando Pirates, like we all know.

“We had a very good working relationship. He really performed well for the club and we are going to miss him, but life goes on . . . this is the nature of football.

“We’ll continue to fight without him,” said Larson.

This will be the second time Mahachi will be on the move in the Absa Premiership after he joined Golden Arrows three seasons ago from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mahachi joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014, from Chicken Inn in, but his career failed to take off as expected.

He had a frustrating spell at the Pretoria club which saw him being loaned to Golden Arrows.

Mahachi briefly returned to his parent club at the end of the season before he was permanently acquired by the Durban side.

The former Bantu Rovers midfielder got a new lease of life at Abafana Bes’thende, where he enjoyed his game both at club and national level.

Mahachi opens another interesting chapter in his career after joining the Soweto giants who offer a bigger platform for the talented player, who turns 25 in September, to showcase his talent.

He also arrives at the club after another Zimbabwean international striker Tendai Ndoro acquitted himself well at the Soweto club before he moved to Saudi Arabia.

Ndoro’s spell in Asia was very brief and he found himself back in South Africa in the same season and joined Ajax Cape Town.

Although Mahachi’s career is on the up, the same cannot be said about former Highlanders forward Chideu, who finds himself club-hunting again after joining the Arrows last October as a free agent.

The 21-year-old joined the Urban Warriors in 2015, but failed to get game time before he was eventually off-loaded. The Herald