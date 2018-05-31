Gun toting man in the dock

A Chitungwiza man appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting another man and firing his gun following a misunderstanding.

Kenneth Soka (25) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa facing three counts of assault, pointing a firearm and negligence or recklessly discharge of firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor Mr Tendai Katonha alleged that on February 9 this year, at around 7:30am at TelOne car park in Zengeza 2, Richard Piyo was ordered to safeguard the vehicle by his brother Freddie Piyo.

Soka, who owns the vehicle, approached Richard and demanded to know why he was interfering in his domestic affairs.

He assaulted him.

Soka took out a gun from his waist and pointed it at Richard.

He allegedly fired a shot in the air, forcing Richard to plead for mercy.

Richard reported the matter to the police, leading to Soka’s arrest. The Herald