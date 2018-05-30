Zuze not to blame for DeMbare woes

As the country’s biggest and most successful football club, Dynamos should be leading the way, but alarmingly, the Glamour Boys are on a free-fall.

After 14 league matches, the fast-fading Harare giants find themselves in 11th place with only 14 points.

DeMbare have only managed three wins in those 14 matches while losing six and drawing five.

This is probably the worst run for club since its formation in 1963.

Dynamos are closer to the relegation zone, just two points above whipping boys Bulawayo Chiefs, and a massive 24 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are on 38 points.

After guiding the club to a second place finish last season with very limited resources, coach Lloyd Mutasa had hoped maybe this year would be the Glamour Boys’ best chance to fight to the title. However, behind the scenes, the absent Dynamos leadership threw spanners into Mutasa’s project due to their failure to provide resources to the coach.

DeMbare senior players went on strike for at least two weeks during pre-season as they demanded their outstanding salaries and winning bonuses from the 2017 season.

Star striker Christian Ntouba, who was the club’s top goal scorer last season, refused to play a single match for DeMbare before terminating his contract and returning to his native Cameroon.

When the league started, DeMbare could not win a single match as they lost to Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders and CAPS United in their first seven matches.

The club leadership of Bernard Marriot Lusengo and Kenni Mubaiwa, who have not stepped a foot in any stadium to watch DeMbare play this season, reacted by jettisoning Mutasa out of the club.

Mutasa was replaced by his assistant Biggie Zuze, but crucially, those fundamental problems of an unhappy and poor quality squad were not addressed.

Four games into Zuze’s reign, DeMbare have just managed one win while drawing the three other games.

The same problems Mutasa faced are the same which are now confronting Zuze as he has not received any moral or financial support from the DeMbare hierarchy.

It is Zuze’s head that is now on the chopping block while Lusengo and Mubaiwa, who are not even bothered to watch their team in action, are already lining up a replacement.

Lusengo and company have run down this huge institution to the ground and no amount of chopping and changing of coaches will address the underlying problems gripping the sinking ship. DailyNews