Ngezi star eyes Cosafa

Dzvukamanja, who has scored eight times in 14 matches for the log leaders, is part of Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad in camp for the regional tournament.

Zimbabwe, who are the defending champions will join Cosafa campaign in the quarter-finals where they will face the winners from Group B on Sunday in Polokwane.

However, Chidzambwa elected to pick a strong squad with the Warriors’ internationals dotted all over the globe all being called up for this tournament.

Dzvukamanja will have to battle for a place with the likes of captain Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere and Evans Rusike.

The Madamburo forward is not fazed by this challenge and hopes to gain a lot of experience by training with some of these Europe-based stars.

“Obviously I’m happy to be called up into the Cosafa squad which also includes some of our top international players,” Dzvukamanja told the Daily News.

“I’m sure I’m going to learn one or two things from these guys; they are all top players. My hope is to make it in the final squad that will travel to South Africa for the tournament but the coaches will have the final decision. But it’s every player’s dream to represent their country in such a big regional tournament.”

Dzvukamanja and Ngezi have started the 2018 season like a house on fire and are unbeaten in 14 matches.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side currently enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed defending champions FC Platinum.

Dzvukamanja’s goals have been one of the main reasons why Madamburo look destined to land their first domestic title ever since their promotion into the top flight in the 2016 season.

“There is still a long way to go before the season comes to an end and I think I should score more goals this year. If I rest on my laurels and be satisfied with the eight goals I have scored already that will not be good.” DailyNews