MDC-T senator dies

MDC-T women’s assembly organising secretary and Senator for Harare Province (proportional representation) Josephine Chitembwe has died. Sen Chitembwe died yesterday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She was the biological mother to Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

Secretary-general of the MDC-T faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, Mr Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the death last night.

“Yes she died today at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and I believe she succumbed to cancer,” he said.

“She was the biological mother to (former) soccer star Lloyd Chitembwe.”

Sen Chitembwe is a founding member of MDC-T.

Mr Mwonzora said she would be greatly missed.

Burial arrangements were not yet clear at the time of going to print. The Herald