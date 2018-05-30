Charly Black expected Friday

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Jamaican musician Charly Black is expected in the country on Friday for his show at Club 1+1 at Longcheng Plaza on Saturday.

The “Party Animal” hit maker, whose real name is Desmond Mendez, will share the stage with local singers Soul Jah Love, Dashocca, Mr Syncleer, Shashl and Nutty O while on the turntables will be Judgment Yard, Raydizz, Selekta Base, Snizzle and Fujee among others.

The event will be hosted by Mbare based radio personality Abisha Palmerand and is being organised b y David House Promotions in conjunction with Weras Entertainment.

Charly Black is not new to Zimbabwe. In 2015 he staged an energetic performance at Glamis Arena.

Show promoter, Simbarashe Chanachimwe affectionately known as “Dammer” in music circles, said tickets have already started selling and the Jamaican singer is definitely coming.

“We have just finished booking his flights and accommodation and Charly Black is returning to Zimbabwe for one show. He is arriving on Friday and the show is on the next day. We are urging fans to buy tickets for the concert which are selling at $15 ordinary, $30 for VIP and $50 VVIP on web tickets and we encourage our fans to purchase them on time to avoid last minute rush,” he said.

Dammer said Charly Black will go on ghetto tour on Saturday morning before his performance.

“The musician requested to meet fans in a tour of ghettos and we are finalising the details of where he will be going. The musician will hold a press conference soon after arrival at a venue to be announced. I am glad that preparations are going on well and are now at advanced stage. We have some upcoming local musicians sharing the stage with Charly Black and this is also their platform to shine,” he said.

“We are finalising payments of local artistes by tomorrow (today). The artistes will hold their rehearsals beginning Friday and are to be given a timetable for their performances,” he said.

Charly Black started public performances at the age of five when he participated in singing competitions.

He is part of the Warlord International (Montego Bay) and Bass Odyssey (St. Ann) sound systems and recorded debut in 2004 with the single “Woman It’s You.”

Some of hit songs include “Coppershot”, “M Bass” and “Gyal You a Party Animal,” based on Kurt Riley’s Jambe-An riddim that gradually spread outside Jamaica to win over audiences across South America. The Herald