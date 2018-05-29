Petition to get Ramos punished

A petition on Change.org has more than 280 000 signatures and counting in order to get Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos punished for his involvement in getting Liverpool star Mohamed Salah injured.

It was a night to forget for Liverpool as goalkeeper Loris Karius gifted Karim Benzema Los Blancos their opening goal before letting a long-range effort from Gareth Bale fly in.

Disaster stuck for Liverpool as Salah was forced off in tears having damaged his shoulder in a tussle with the uncompromising Ramos.

The 25-year-old tried to continue but with just half an hour played, the Egyptian was substituted for Adam Lallana.

The petition will hit 300 000 signatures as they want world football bodies UEFA and FIFA to take action against the Spaniard.

“Sergio Ramos intentionally kept Mohamed Salah’s arm under his armpit, causing dislocation of his shoulder,” read the statement on change.org petition.

“Not only missing the rest of the game, but also missing the FIFA World Cup 2018.

“In addition he kept acting that Liverpool players fouled him falsely, causing the referee to give Mane a yellow card he did not deserve.

“Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players. Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play.

“UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game.”

Salah has since broke his silence following the injury and promised the footballing world that he will take part in the upcoming 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia despite his injury setback. — AFP.