‘Notorious armed robbers’ nabbed

The duo, Alouis Nyamadzawo, 38, and Prince Makodza, 29, — who were part of a gang of armed robbers involved in a shoot-out with police officers in Marlborough in Harare recently that left one civilian dead — were remanded in custody to June 8.

They have been apprehended and police are now assisting in all the cases they committed before turning into fugitives from justice.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 25 last year, Nyamadzawo and Makodza were in the company of their accomplices Aaron Nyamajiwa, Munyaradzi Chikarara, and Liberty Mupamhanga — who are already on remand — and other suspects still at large.

It was alleged that Nyamadzawo and his accomplices hatched a plan to rob Roy Gonyora at Blue Circle Buses Company.

They allegedly proceeded to the scene armed with machetes, bolt cutters, iron bars and knives.

The court heard that when they arrived, the complainant, Abraham Mangezi, a security guard was seated in a Toyota Hiace parked in the yard.

Three of the accused persons allegedly manhandled the complainant and dragged him out of the commuter omnibus.

Nyamadzawo reportedly stabbed Mangezi with a knife on the left shoulder.

One of the gang members then tied Mangezi’s hands and legs with a blue rope and left one person to guard him while the others proceeded into the offices.

They reportedly proceeded to the cashier’s office and removed a safe which was mounted on the wall containing $7 000.

It was alleged that they broke into the director’s office and found another safe which they broke before seizing $48 000 and car keys of a Toyota Hilux that was parked outside.

The cash safe was loaded into Gonyora’s car and they reportedly drove off.

The security guard later managed to untie himself and called his boss, before proceeding to Glen Norah Police Station to file a report.

On August 6, police were tipped of Chikarara’s whereabouts and managed to arrest him.

Chikarara implicated his accomplices, leading to their arrests. The cash safe was recovered at Dzingai’s residence in Kuwadzana. DailyNews