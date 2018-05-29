Nakamba doubtful for Cosafa

By Ricky Zililo

Belgium-based midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is doubtful for the 18th edition of the Cosafa Cup underway in South Africa due to injury. The tournament started on Sunday and will end on June 9.

The Warriors will leave for South Africa on Thursday, as they will join the tournament in the quarter-finals on June 3 by virtue of being defending champions and their seeding.

Zimbabwe won their fifth and record breaking Cosafa Cup title last year and received a bye into the last eight for this year’s edition.

They will face the winners from Group B, which has former champions Angola, Botswana, Malawi and Mauritius.

Nakamba, who helped Club Brugge to the Belgian topflight title, missed his team’s last game of the season against Gent through injury.

The left-footed midfielder is in the country for his off-season break after his performances attracted interest from English Premiership sides, which include Liverpool as well as Italy’s Fiorentina.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Chicken Inn and FC Platinum game at Luveve Stadium on Sunday, Nakamba said he had been advised to rest and recuperate by his club’s doctors.

The midfielder said he will report for national team camp for assessment.

“I love my country and every time I get a call-up, I feel honoured. I had a hectic but lovely season where we won the title. Unfortunately, I had to miss the last game of the season where we lost 0-1 at home to Genk because of injury. I don’t think I’ll be travelling for the Cosafa tournament, but I’ll go into camp so that the national team doctors and coaches can see for themselves,” said Nakamba.

Besides Nakamba, another international who has been ruled out of the Cosafa Cup because of injury is Kaizer Chiefs central defender Teenage Hadebe.

Orlando Pirates-bound Kudakwashe Mahachi was not considered for the regional competition, which falls outside the Fifa calendar dates, as he is also recovering from injury.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare said they will be assessing all injured players in camp, which resumed yesterday.

He also revealed that Swedish-based striker Tinotenda Kadewere, who scored four goals on Sunday when his team Djurgardens IF clobbered Sirius 5-1, picked up an injury.

Highlanders’ left-back Honest Moyo is also doubtful for the trip after being stretchered off during his team’s 1-1 stalemate against Chapungu on Sunday.

“There are a number of players that we will assess once they turn-up for camp. Honest Moyo and Tinotenda Kadewere picked up injuries at the weekend. We also have Nakamba and skipper Knowledge Musona, who are under treatment, but coming to camp where they will be assessed. Byron Madzokere of Yadah is also injured,” said Mpandare.

“We will not be making any additions to the squad. The only person we called-up last week is Terrence Dzukamanja of Ngezi Platinum Stars.”

Musona, Khama Billiat and Czech Republic-based defender Costa Nhamoinesu are expected to join camp today.

South Africa-based goalkeeper George Chigova, Ovidy Karuru, Talent Chawapiwa, Evans Rusike, Marshal Munetsi and Edmore Sibanda joined camp last week.

Wales-based centre-back Alec Mudimu and former Caps United striker Abbas Amidu, whose stint with Egyptian side Entag El-Harby ended early this month, are also among the foreign-based players already in the country.

Cosafa provisional squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Donovan Bernard (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Chang Mariyoni (Triangle)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Kelvin Moyo (FC Platinum), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Jameson Mukombwe (FC Platinum), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Harare City), Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Honest Moyo (Highlanders), Adam Chicksen (Bradford City)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Andy Rinomhota (Reading), Kundai Benyu (Oldham Athletic), Abbas Amidu (Entag El Harby), Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Singida United), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Evans Rusike (Supersport United), Macaulley Bonne (Leyton Orient), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF), Kelly Lunga (Bonner SC), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum Stars). The Chronicle