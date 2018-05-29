Nagar in ‘forgery, hacking’ storm

South African businessman Dharmesh Nagar is reportedly embroiled in a “hacking and forgery storm” after accessing Patience Chivasa’s e-mail in a bid to fabricate fraud charges against the Harare businesswoman.

According to information at hand, the two entered into a Zanu PF party-regalia supply deal and after which confirmation orders were issued, and a business development fee – for other businesses – was paid by the 41 year-old merchant, but the transactions later turned sour.

“Sometimes in December 2014, the complainant (Chivasa) and accused had a misunderstanding before the business was done, and the complainant opted to pay back… the $20 000. This did not go down well with the accused who realized he had lost potential to do big business with the complainant. The accused then filed a criminal docket against the complainant with fabricated allegations,” state papers, which have also seen Nagar appearing in court recently, said.

In an effort to strengthen his case, it is alleged, the Indian businessman allegedly – accessed and – edited one of the 52 year-old woman’s e-mails, and which formed the basis of Chivasa’s prosecution for alleged theft of trust property.

But upon further scrutiny of the papers – presented by detective assistant Smart Mandofa and used in her criminal trial – the complainant noted some anomalies related to differences in content, and after which she approached experts including the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

And after getting confirmations on the variances between her original dispatch, and the one tendered by the police as well as state, Chivasa has sought to turn the tables on Nagar now.DailyNews