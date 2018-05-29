Godfatha Templeman in the dock

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Music promoter and disk jockey Simbarashe “Godfatha Templeman” Maphosa (40) yesterday appeared in court on charges of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl. Maphosa is out on bail.

Maphosa co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays.

Maphosa, who appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitambura, told the court that he was a social media friend and neighbour of the 16-year-old.

He also explained that he posted an advertisement for a show in Beitbridge on his Facebook page.

The complainant allegedly contacted him saying that she wanted to go to Beitbridge with him and that she also intended to go to South Africa.

Maphosa agreed and went to Beitbridge with the complainant.

While in Beitbridge, the complainant told Maphosa that she was being abused by both her parents at home, which was the reason why she wanted to flee to South Africa.

The court heard that Maphosa convinced the complainant not to go to South Africa, saying that he will take her to work so that she may be on the Tilda show to explain her story.

The complainant’s parents had already reported her missing.

Maphosa and the complainant spent three days and three nights in Beitbridge, where he allegedly forced the complainant to consume alcohol and drugs.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Maphosa’s arrest.

He was remanded to June 8. The Herald