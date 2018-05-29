Eminem responds to Nicki Minaj’s ‘we’re dating’ comment

Eminem says he would love to date Nicki Minaj – after she seemingly confirmed on social media that they were already an item.

The 35-year-old rapper told a fan on Instagram last week that she was in a relationship with the ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker after releasing her new track ‘Big Bank’ which references the star, and whilst she might have been playing a joke on her followers, Eminem has now hinted he’d like for the rumours to come true.

Read: Is Nicki Minaj dating Eminem?

Speaking on stage in Boston this weekend, the 45-year-old rapper said: “Yo Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj? So wait, one more time: Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

And when the crowd cheered, he said: “Well goddamnit, me too! We’ll figure this s**t out. How we’re gonna deal with this publicly?”

Nicki later responded to video footage of the moment on Twitter, where she joked that their “first date” would be in the studio after she gets him to perform on her upcoming album ‘Queen’.

She wrote: “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. (sic)”

The flirty exchange comes after Nicki posted a clip of herself rapping her new single – which also features YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean – which seems to hint at Nicki having slept with Eminem, who is also known as Slim Shady.

Some of the lyrics read: “Uh oh/Back again/Back to back Maybach, stack the M’s/Told em’ I met Slim Shady, bag the M/Once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

When a fan commented on her Instagram post asking if she was dating the rapper, Nicki simply replied: “Yes”

At the time of writing, neither pair have confirmed whether the comment was a joke, but Eminem’s on-stage confessions seems to suggest the duo are not currently an item.- BANG SHOWBIZ