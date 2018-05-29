Bosso coach bashes wife

By Codelia Mondela

Highlanders Football Club assistant coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu has been arraigned for beating up his wife after accusing her of driving his car without his consent.

Mpofu (44) punched his wife Ms Nqobile Tshuma (40) twice and violently pulled her out of the car at their place of residence at Margdan Flats along 14th Avenue and Fort Street in Bulawayo.

She had driven the car to a friend’s place to attend a funeral without his consent.

Mpofu pleaded guilty to charges of physical abuse before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.

He said he punched his wife out of anger and apologised for his actions.

“I had no intention of causing her any bodily harm. I was angry and I am sorry,” he said.

The magistrate fined him $100 or one week in jail.

Ms Tshuma wrote an affidavit where she stated that she had forgiven her husband.

For the State, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said on May 2 at around 7AM, Ms Tshuma drove her husband’s car without his consent and went to attend a funeral.

“On the same date at around 12 noon, she came back home and parked Mpofu’s vehicle. Later on, the two had a misunderstanding as Mpofu was asking his wife why she had driven his car without his consent,” Mr Ndlovu said.

“Mpofu got angry and punched his wife twice on the cheek. He forcibly pulled her out of the vehicle. The accused person had no right to act in the manner he did.”

The court heard that she reported the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station and did not seek medical treatment. The Chronicle