FC Platinum overpower Chicken Inn

Chicken Inn……… 0

FC Platinum….(1) 2

Two quick goals either half by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Edwin Madanhanga powered champions FC Platinum to victory over Chicken Inn at Luveve yesterday to remain within three points behind Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

FC Platinum went into yesterday’s game under pressure to reduce the six-point gap Ngezi had opened on Saturday after a fine 3-1 win over Harare City. Yesterday’s win took FC Platinum’s points tally to 35 from 14 games, while Ngezi are on 38.

Third-placed Highlanders are on 25 points, a massive 13 points behind Ngezi. Needing nothing short of victory against Chicken Inn to keep their title defence hopes alive, the champions shot ahead in the fourth minute through a header by Chinyengetere off left-back Elvis Moyo’s cross from the left.

The overlapping Moyo collected a long pass from Winston Mhango and sent in an inviting cross that Chinyengetere buried with a brilliant header.

The platinum miners piled on the pressure as Chicken Inn struggled to keep up with their wing play. FC Platinum could have doubled their lead when right-back Raphael Muduviwa overlapped and sent in a delivery that found no takers in the box in the 11th minute, with the Chicken Inn back-line nowhere in sight.

Chicken Inn tried to open up FC Platinum by knocking the ball around, but found the visitors’ defence solid.

A chance fell to Chicken Inn in the 15th minute, after striker Obriel Chirinda shot weakly into the hands of FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

Veteran striker Obidiah Tarumbwa then did injustice to a good build-up by shooting over the bar instead of simply tapping the ball in from less than a metre from the goal line in the 31st minute.

George Majika’s long range effort was pushed out for a corner by Mhari two minutes later, as Chicken Inn enjoyed superior ball possession.

Two minutes into the second half, Madanhanga put the game beyond the reach of Chicken Inn with a powerful shot that beat diving goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The goal virtually took out all the steam from Chicken Inn players, as they rarely troubled FC Platinum in the second half. Instead it was the visitors who looked dangerous every time they ventured upfront, with Rahman Kutsanzira and Mkhokheli Dube keeping the home team’s defence on its toes.

“We started very badly and conceded early goals. Our concentration wasn’t up to scratch and tactically we lost the plot. Football is not all about ball possession and good game, but about results,” said Joey Antipas, the Chicken Inn coach.

“This is a lesson for us. I think we also lacked fighting spirit against a good side. They got into areas we couldn’t penetrate and our guys were passing the ball around on the edge of the box instead of shooting. We have lots of work to do,” Antipas said.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said:

“That first goal calmed our nerves. There were times we were on the back foot, as we were not keeping the ball very well. When we tried to play, we created avenues to go forward. At the end of the day I’m happy for the boys.”

Teams:

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Divine Lunga, Moses Jackson, Guide Goddard, Simon Munawa, George Majika (King Nasama, 75th min), Clemence Matawu, Innocent Mucheneka, Obidiah Tarumbwa (Daryl Nyandoro, 60th min), Obriel Chirinda

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Raphael Muduviwa, Elvis Moyo, Gift Bello, Kevin Moyo, Winston Mhango, Edwin Madanhanga, Rodwell Chinyengetere (Never Tigere, 89th min), Rahman Kutsanzira, Gift Mbweti (Charles Sibanda, 75th min), Mkhokheli Dube

