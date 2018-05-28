Coca-Cola launches its first alcoholic drink in Japan

Coca-Cola has launched its first alcoholic drink, a lemon flavoured alcopop, in Japan in a bid to tap new markets and consumers. In a global first for the US drinks giant, three fizzy lemon drinks went on sale on Monday.

The product aims at a growing market of young drinkers – especially women.

Described by Coca-Cola as “unique” in the company’s 125-year history, the three drinks range from 3% to 8% alcohol.

In keeping with the company’s tradition, the recipe is closely guarded but the drinks are modelled on the country’s popular Chu-Hi drinks, usually a mix of local spirit and a range of fruit flavours.

Chu-Hi – an abbreviation for shochu highball – has been marketed as an alternative to beer, proving especially popular with female drinkers.

Local companies like Suntory, Asahi and Kirin currently dominate the sector for canned Chu-Hi drinks.

The most popular flavours are strong citrus ones such as grapefruit or lemon, the latter one being the taste Coca Cola now wants a share of.