Caster Semenya breaks another record

Caster Semenya produced another peerless display of middle-distance running to set a meeting record and world lead of 1:55.92 in the women’s 800m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday, the highlight of the middle-distance action at the third meeting of the IAAF Diamond League.

The South African seized command of the race with 300 metres to run after covering her first lap in 57.9, well behind the pacemaker who went through in 57.25.

From there, Semenya steadily shifted through the gears and down the home straight, Francine Niyonsaba simply had no answer to the world champion’s pace, with Ajee’ Wilson coming through strongly for second in 1:56.86. Niyonsaba took third in 1:56.88.

Semenya’s time was the fastest 800m ever run by a woman on US soil, and the 27-year-old was suitably delighted with the run. “It was an amazing race,” she said. “I saw the split was 57 so I tried to maintain 57 again.”

American sprinter Christian Coleman suffered a surprise defeat in the 100m. World indoor 60m record holder Coleman, making his 2018 outdoor debut, finished second to compatriot Ronnie Baker.

There were impressive wins for American pair Noah Lyles (200m) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m). — AFP.