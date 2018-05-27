Epoupa feels for DeMbare

Dynamos might have treated him like garbage but Cameroonian footballer Christian Epoupa still has love for the Glamour Boys.

The striker flew back to his native land in April after a nightmarish spell at DeMbare which saw him go unpaid for several months.

Many believe DeMbare’s failure to tie down last season’s top goal scorer has significantly contributed to the poor season they are having.

Without Epoupa, DeMbare are struggling in front of goal and the faded giants are featuring in the relegation equation, though it is still early days in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The poor form has seen some Dynamos fans staying away from the stadium until there is a shake up the team’s executive.

From a distance, Epoupa is following the DeMbare drama.

“It’s not good to see the team that you played for in trouble. I feel for them because I fell in love with that team and still love them,” said the striker last week.

“I still follow the Zimbabwean Premiership, I still get messages from DeMbare supporters but this is football, life has to continue. I just wish them well.”

Epoupa has long been linked with a move to Ngezi Platinum Stars but the Cameroonian insists he is not job hunting as yet.

“At the moment I am not looking for a team. I am enjoying being with my my family whilst training to maintain my fitness,” he said.

“My wife missed a lot on her education because of the financial problems I faced in Zimbabwe. I have left everything in the hands of God, she will return to school soon but for now the good thing is we are together as a family.”

Epoupa was unconvincing when pressed about the Ngezi link. The Sunday Mail