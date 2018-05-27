AFM loses vehicle over unpaid salary

Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) has lost a vehicle over unpaid US$10 000 salary arrears owed to one of its clergy, Senior Pastor Dickson Lunga.

The messenger of court recently raided AFM’s Living Waters Theological College and attached a Toyota truck after Pastor Lunga won a labour dispute dating back to 2014.

In part, the court papers reads, “The disputes relate mainly to the amount of arrears since the respondent (AFM) maintains that it only owes the applicant US$ 10 000.

“Upon reaching a deadlock on the issue of the payment plan, the matter was placed before the respondent for conciliation through the annexed points of reference-annexure ‘B’.”

Pastor Lunga made a court application which reads, “As such, the intervention of this court is sought to satisfy my claim since my salaries, benefits and allowances remain unpaid.

“I have been prejudiced by the respondent as it has refused, neglected and avoided paying even what it acknowledged.

“Resultantly, applicant hereby makes an application to this court for the registration of the ruling as an order of this court so as to facilitate execution on the agreed amount.”

The court ruled that, “We kindly instruct your good offices to remove, attach and sell AFM Living Waters Theological College’s property for the balance of US $3 060,30 being the outstanding balance from writ.

“Please also find attached the writ of execution and our bond of indemnity to enable you to attach and remove property on the same day.” The Sunday Mail