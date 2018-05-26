Woman gets married to ‘relative’

A Gokwe supermarket chain manager was left in shock after his ex-wife allegedly stole his property worth US$11 000 and got married to a man she had introduced as her relative, all in a bid for revenge after he allegedly eloped with their landlord’s wife.

Fungai Chiwandandebvu dragged his ex-wife, Faith Dube, to court after he noticed that his property worth US$11 000 was missing from the house.

In 2016 Chiwandandebvu was transferred to work at Gokwe and he left his wife and two children in Bulawayo. It would seem when he left relations with his wife were not cordial as there are allegations that he eloped with his landlord’s wife.

Chiwandandebvu left house property and two cars in the custody of Dube.

It is reported that in the same year Dube asked to stay with her relative Luckymore Gwetu who was homeless. Chiwandandebvu agreed in the belief that the male relative would provide security in the family.

However, the deal turned sour when Chiwandandebvu visited his home in October the same year only to find a four-plate stove and a refrigerator missing.

When asked about the whereabouts of these things, Dube said she lent her friend for use as they did not have electricity in Mbundane.

In 2017 Chiwandandebvu visited again and he learnt that his Mazda B1800 was not there. Questioned about the whereabouts of the car, Dube said Gwetu their relative took the car for servicing and he was going to bring it back.

It seems Chiwandandebvu did not suspect anything until early this year when he also found his Nissan X-trail missing and finally learnt that Dube had moved out with the so-called relative Gwetu.

Chiwandandebvu discovered that he had lost property worth US$11 000 to Dube. Dube appeared before Western Commonage magistrates’ courts facing theft charges.

When the presiding magistrate, Tancy Dube questioned Dube about her motives in disposing of his ex-husband property she said Chiwandandebvu disappointed her.

“Your worship I was heartbroken when l discovered that the time my husband was deployed to Gokwe he left with our landlord’s wife whom he is staying with now in Gokwe. I understand that they now work together. So l thought it best to do what l could also,”said Dube.

The case was postponed to 29 May to allow the State to gather more facts. B-Metro