Woman battered for chatting with married guy

A Bulawayo woman is battling for her life in hospital after she was given a thorough hiding by three women for chatting with their friend’s husband.

Ntombi Moyo (31) sustained serious injuries when she was attacked by Falisi Ncube (19), Sindiso Mzizi (25) and Perfect Mahlangu (22).

The three women from Tshabalala suburb attacked Moyo with fists and an empty bottle after spotting her chatting with Mahlangu’s husband at a Bulawayo sports bar.

The trio allegedly followed Moyo into the toilet where they meted instant justice on her.

Prosecuting, Nathan Marime told the court that on 20 May at around 10pm, the accused persons were drinking beer at Matshabini Sports Bar when Mahlangu approached Moyo demanding to know why she was talking to her man.

Moyo ignored her and it happened that a few minutes later, Mother Nature forced her to go to the toilet.

Mahlangu and her two accomplices saw a good opportunity to ‘discipline’ her in private and they followed her to the toilet. They attacked her with fists all over her body.

One of the accused persons produced an empty bottle which she used to hit Moyo on the back of the head.

Fortunately, Moyo managed to escape and she proceeded to Tshabalala Police Station where she filed a report. She was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital where she is admitted.

The three women pleaded guilty to assault charges when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Lungile Ncube.

They were remanded in custody pending a medical report. B-Metro