Six lives lost in head-on collision

By Walter Mswazie

Six people including the driver died on the spot when a Nissan Vanette they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus near Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred at around 2 AM on Wednesday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of six people in a road traffic accident which occurred on 23 May 2018 at the 260 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road near Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said the bus that was involved in the accident had 29 passengers on board and was travelling towards Masvingo.

“The second party was driving an unregistered Nissan Vanette due north towards Harare with five passengers on board. Upon approaching the 260 km peg along the same road, the driver of the Nissan Vanette encroached into the lane of the oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a Yutong bus.

“Six people in the Nissan Vanette died on the spot and of the deceased only two have been identified,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said it was sad to note the country continued to lose precious lives in road traffic accidents and appealed to motorists to exercise maximum caution when travelling.

“It is sad to note that we have again lost six lives on our roads. We continue urging motorists to exercise extreme caution as they drive on our roads. You should avoid overtaking especially where you cannot see clearly what is in front, especially at night,” he said. The Chronicle