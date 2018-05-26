Nephew’s noisy sex sessions unsettle granny

A 60-year-old woman from Jibajiba area in Lupane, Matabeleland North province dragged her 25-year-old nephew to court for disturbing her peace with noisy sex sessions.

The matter came to light when Silethemba Sibanda (60) told the court that her nephew Mbuso Ndlovu brought different women to her home and had noisy sex sessions during the night in one of the rooms of a four-bedroomed house they share thereby disturbing her peace.

Sibanda took to the stand and said:

“Your worship I’m facing a hard time at the hands of my nephew who brings his girlfriends to my homestead and in most cases he would be drunk.

“They would make noise when they are having sex and at times he would fight with his girlfriends.”

Sibanda said in most cases she would stumble upon used condoms.

“When I ask him about used condoms he would shout obscenities at me and even threaten to beat me up,” said the troubled Sibanda.

Ndlovu took to the stand and admitted to having disrespected his grandmother.

“I am really sorry for bringing girlfriends during the night and disturbing my grandmother’s peace. The problem is that I would be drunk as such I would be acting under the influence of alcohol. I promise this court to refrain from that unbecoming behaviour,” said Ndlovu.

Masuku granted Sibanda a protection order and ordered Ndlovu not to verbally and emotionally abuse his grandmother.